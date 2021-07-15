ICHI Price Tops $2.96 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00009340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00113334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00151307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,709.20 or 1.00020272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00979847 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,205,668 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.