Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

IBST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Thursday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £868.31 million and a P/E ratio of -31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.10.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

