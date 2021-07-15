IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IBI Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36.

A number of analysts have commented on IBIBF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

