Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 344.8% in June

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 344.8% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

IBDSF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 10,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.