HyreCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,551 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,363% compared to the typical volume of 106 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other HyreCar news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 over the last three months. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in HyreCar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 81.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HyreCar by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 94,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in HyreCar by 66.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYRE traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,000. The company has a market cap of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

