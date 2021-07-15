Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.21 million during the quarter. Hypera had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 30.68%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

