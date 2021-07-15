Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

NASDAQ HYFM traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -345.53. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

