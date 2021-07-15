HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 6.7% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.88. 192,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,990,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get HUYA alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in HUYA by 254.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.