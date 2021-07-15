Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

NASDAQ HSON opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 million, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,074.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,417 shares of company stock worth $298,929 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

