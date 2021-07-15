Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

