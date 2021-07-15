HRT Financial LP Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $58.91 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.