HRT Financial LP Raises Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 193.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,737 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,899,132 shares of company stock valued at $158,886,222.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

