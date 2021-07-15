HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 501.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $751.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

