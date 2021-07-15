HRT Financial LP Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.28% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDX opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

