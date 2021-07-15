HRT Financial LP Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 201.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $51,084,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,359. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE THC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

