Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $33.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HWM traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

