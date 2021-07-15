Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.