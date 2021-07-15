Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the June 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMLSF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,905. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36.

