Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOOK. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

