HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 975 ($12.74). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 966.50 ($12.63), with a volume of 355,206 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,340.63 ($17.52).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 969.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is 2.61%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Insiders bought 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $46,680,320 over the last 90 days.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

