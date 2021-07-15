Homeros (HMR) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. Homeros has a market cap of $23.07 million and $4.45 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00853078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.