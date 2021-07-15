Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

