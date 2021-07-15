Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

HOLX stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

