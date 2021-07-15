Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

ULTA stock opened at $340.54 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $188.18 and a one year high of $356.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

