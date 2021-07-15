Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $204.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $205.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

