Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48,862.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 293,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 150,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.