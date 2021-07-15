Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $210.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

