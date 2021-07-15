Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,656 shares during the quarter. Hibbett Sports comprises about 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Hibbett Sports worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.58. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

