Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $15.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

