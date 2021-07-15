Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 27,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,465. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

