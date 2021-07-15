Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Insider Sells $609,721.44 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) insider Keerti Melkote sold 37,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $609,721.44.
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after buying an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,155,000 after buying an additional 294,651 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
