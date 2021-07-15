Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Insider Sells $609,721.44 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) insider Keerti Melkote sold 37,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $609,721.44.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after buying an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,155,000 after buying an additional 294,651 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

