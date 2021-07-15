Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $61.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.05 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 254.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $270.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $299.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $398.22 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE HT remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 273,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

