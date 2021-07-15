Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $69.18 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $285.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 142,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 422,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,636. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

