Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,311,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

