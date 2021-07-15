Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $677,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507,462 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NYSE:COF opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

