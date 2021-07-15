Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,469 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,631,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -339.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.17. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

