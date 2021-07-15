Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $160.81 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

