Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $739,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

