Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $834,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Shutterstock by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 115.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,015,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,786,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,052 shares of company stock valued at $19,896,618. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

