Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $778,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $84.59 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.