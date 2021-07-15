Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,919 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $125,622,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,710,000 after buying an additional 894,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after buying an additional 769,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

