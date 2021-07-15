HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 84.7% in June

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Shares of HLBZF remained flat at $$87.39 during midday trading on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $100.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.07.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

