HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 84.7% in June

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.
Shares of HLBZF remained flat at $$87.39 during midday trading on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $100.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.07.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
