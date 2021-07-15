Hecla Mining’s (HL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

HL stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

