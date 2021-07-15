HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.12 Million

Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $185.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.48 million to $187.48 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $176.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $762.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $782.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $836.34 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $910.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in HealthEquity by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

