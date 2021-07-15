Head to Head Contrast: AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) vs. Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AudioCodes and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 14.05% 20.84% 12.01% Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AudioCodes and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 1 1 4 0 2.50 Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

AudioCodes currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.31%. Plantronics has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given AudioCodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Plantronics.

Risk and Volatility

AudioCodes has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioCodes and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $220.77 million 4.87 $27.25 million $1.15 28.31 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.83 -$57.33 million $3.17 10.72

AudioCodes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics. Plantronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioCodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Plantronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services. The company's products include IP phones and meeting room solutions, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers and universal customer premises equipment, VoIP network routing solutions, media servers, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, and professional services, as well as survivable branch appliances and CCE; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution; and User Management Pack 365, a user lifecycle and identity management application. It also provides management solutions, such as voice network management solution, the One Voice Operations Center, call routing and policy management tool, and AudioCodes Routing Manager. In addition, the company offers AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams, a portfolio of managed services that removes complexity from the integration of Teams collaboration, unified communications, and enterprise telephony; and VoiceAI Connect Cloud Edition, a cloud-based service enabling the bot development ecosystem to develop an array of voice-bot use cases via trials and proof of concept projects, as well as provides a range of value-added voice applications comprising SmartTAP, Voca, VoiceAI Connect, Meeting Insights, and management application services. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. The company primarily operates in the Americas, Europe, the Far East, and Israel. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

