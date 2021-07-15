HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.43. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

