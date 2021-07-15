Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Acquires $342,582.72 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 14,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $342,582.72.

Jonathan Holtaway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,645 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60.

HWBK stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

