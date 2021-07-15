Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Hawkins worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $668.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

