Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $657,288.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00010024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $54.46 million and approximately $657,288.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,405.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.35 or 0.06076426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.58 or 0.01441056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00395431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00136995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.08 or 0.00614784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00404141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00317536 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,300,584 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

