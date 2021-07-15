HashCoin (HSC) Market Capitalization Tops $396,459.72

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $396,459.72 and $89,260.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00856376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.